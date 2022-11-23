FIFA World Cup: We live for another day- Morocco’s Regragui

Morocco’s aim was to avoid losing to Croatia in its opening World Cup match on Wednesday and the 0-0 draw it secured was a satisfactory result, coach Walid Regragui said.

“Our goal was to live for another day as defeat in the first match ends your hopes in the competition,” Regraki told a psot-match news conference.

The draw with the 2018 World Cup runners-up leaves Morocco facing Belgium in Group F on Sunday and then Canada next Thursday, when it could still have the hope of qualifying for the next round.

“We did our best, the goal was not to lose. I’ve only been here for two months and I’m proud of the players. We wanted to achieve another result, but in the end we are satisfied with the draw,” said Regragui, who took over Morocco in September after coach Vahid Halilhodzic was fired.

“We will wait for the outcome of the Belgium match, and then we will look to qualify for the Last 16 against Canada,” he said.

The 47-year-old coach said he had agreed with the National Federation on a mid-term and long-term plan in order to win the African Nations Cup.

Regragui, who led Wydad to the African Champions League title last May, indicated that his team played like a European team.

“We played with balance like the European teams, we wanted to pose a threat to Croatia and get a good result, but the main objective was not to lose,” he said. “We have to improve and develop a winning mentality.”

Regraki also expressed his happiness with the support of the large number of Moroccan fans in the stadium.

“We feel that we are home, and I am happy to be in Qatar and the Moroccan and Arab fans in the stands supported us and gave us strength when we felt tired,” he said.