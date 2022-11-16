FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Costa Rica coach at Qatar WC?

Luis Fernando Suarez joined Costa Rica in 2021. Since Oscar Ramrez’s departure in 2018, Los Ticos saw three coaches lose their jobs within a year. Suarez replaced Ronald Gonzalez Brenes, who was at the helm between 2019 and 2021.

Despite getting a limited time, the Colombian revamped the Costa Rica squad, handing debuts to 22 players in 15 months in 11 qualifiers. He ultimately pulled off Costa Rica from its unsatisfactory campaign in the qualifiers, helping it secure a berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022: Costa Rica fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

In the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, Suarez tried 77 players. Based on their performances, he chose his final 26-member squad.

Suarez, a former defender in the Colombian league, has a good record as a coach. In 2004, he was appointed head coach of Ecuador and guided the team to its best-ever finish at the 2006 World Cup, where it lost to England in the pre-quarterfinals. Suarez continued till 2010. Ecuador’s poor performance in the qualifiers saw him resign.

He had another successful stint while managing Honduras. He helped the country qualify for the 2014 Brazil World Cup. The 62-year-old also managed several clubs across Peru, Mexico and Colombia before joining Costa Rica.

Costa Rica will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E!



The team that will top the group is _________ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bloG441wXI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2022

Now managing Costa Rica, Suarez has made his players believe they can do something extraordinary in Qatar. His defensive formation of 4-2-3-1 has yielded the desired result in the qualifiers, with Costa Rica winning eight matches and losing three.

Also Read | Costa Rica squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Keylor Navas headlines 26-member team

Do not be surprised if Costa Rica upsets Spain and Germany.