Timothy Weah scored the first goal for the United States Men’s National Team in their opening FIFA World Cup Group B match against Wales.

The 22-year-old plays for Ligue 1 club Lille. Timothy was with Paris Saint Germain till 2019 before he was released by the club. He has won the Ligue 1 title three times, twice with PSG and once with Lille.

Timothy also played for Celtics on a six-month loan spell where he reached the Scottish Cup final.

For the USA national team, Timothy has made 25 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting two.

LIVE - USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup

Timothy is the fifth youngest scorer in the USMNT’s history. He scored he goal in his second appearance against Bolivia in 2018. He has also played for USA’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

The forward is the son of former player George Weah. George played for Monaco, Paris Sanit Germain and A.C. Milan, and won the Ballon D’Or in 1995 with the Rossonerri. He is the president of the African country Liberia., holding the position since 2018.

Timothy had the choice to play for four different teams - France, Jamaica, Liberia and the United States - but he chose the last one since that is where he grew up.