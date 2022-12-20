News

‘Your support was wonderful!’: Argentina pays tribute to fans in Bangladesh, Kerala, India and Pakistan

Throughout the World Cup, fans in India’s Kerala, Kolkata, Bangladesh and Pakistan have showered their love and affection on Argentina and supported the team wholeheartedly.

Team Sportstar
20 December, 2022 10:31 IST
20 December, 2022 10:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Argentina fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Group C football match against Poland on a giant screen, in Dhaka, on December 1, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Argentina fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Group C football match against Poland on a giant screen, in Dhaka, on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Throughout the World Cup, fans in India’s Kerala, Kolkata, Bangladesh and Pakistan have showered their love and affection on Argentina and supported the team wholeheartedly.

The passionate support from subcontinental fans to the World Cup-winning Argentina team received its due recognition as the country’s football federation expressed gratitude to La Albiceleste’s huge fanbase in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

Also Read | Messi and his men deliver World Cup win for Argentina and beyond

“Thank you Bangladesh 🤩Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!” wrote Seleccion Argentina, the official Twitter handle of the Argentina football team, which won its third FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Throughout the World Cup, fans in India’s Kerala, Kolkata, Bangladesh and Pakistan showered their love and affection on Argentina. They put up giant screens in public places and painted houses, cars, and faces with Argentina’s chequered blue and white colours to make the moment memorable.

In Kerala, fans put up cutouts of their favorite players, including Messi, to celebrate the festivities.

Also Read | Emiliano Martinez and the save that saved Argentina vs France in FIFA WC final

Argentina has been enjoying fandom in the subcontinent since Diego Maradona won a televised World Cup in 1986.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us