‘Your support was wonderful!’: Argentina pays tribute to fans in Bangladesh, Kerala, India and Pakistan

The passionate support from subcontinental fans to the World Cup-winning Argentina team received its due recognition as the country’s football federation expressed gratitude to La Albiceleste’s huge fanbase in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

Thank you Bangladesh 🤩

Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful! https://t.co/GvKwUP2hwJ — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

“Thank you Bangladesh 🤩Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!” wrote Seleccion Argentina, the official Twitter handle of the Argentina football team, which won its third FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Throughout the World Cup, fans in India’s Kerala, Kolkata, Bangladesh and Pakistan showered their love and affection on Argentina. They put up giant screens in public places and painted houses, cars, and faces with Argentina’s chequered blue and white colours to make the moment memorable.

In Kerala, fans put up cutouts of their favorite players, including Messi, to celebrate the festivities.

Argentina has been enjoying fandom in the subcontinent since Diego Maradona won a televised World Cup in 1986.