France beats Morocco 2-0; to meet Argentina in FIFA World Cup final

France scored in the fifth and 79th minute of the semifinal to end Morocco’s dream run at the Qatar World Cup.

Team Sportstar
15 December, 2022 02:25 IST
France’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring team’s second goal during the semifinal against Morocco.

France’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring team’s second goal during the semifinal against Morocco. | Photo Credit: AFP

Theo Hernandez’s fifth minute strike and Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range effort, 44 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, sealed a 2-0 semifinal win for France against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

The result sets up the final match of the tournament between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

France struck first after dominating the early minutes of the match. Kylian Mbappe tried to connect to a cutback pass from Antoine Griezmann but mistimed both attempts.

The deflection on the second shot fell in Hernandez’ path who beat the Morocco custodian Yassine Bounou from close range.

Morocco’s troubles were compounded when captain Romain Saiss could not continue and had to be replaced in the 20th minute. Saiss had been stretchered off in the quarterfinal against Portugal but somehow squeezed in to the starting lineup for the last four match.

Morocco attempted multiple attacks but lack of composure in the final third always found the Africans short.

The defending champion sealed the win when another one of Mbappe’s deflected shot fell kindly for Kolo Muani who tapped the ball into the net.

Morocco moves to the third-place playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

