France 1-1 Australia LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup: Rabiot header levels score after early Goodwin goal

27’ France 1-1 Australia - Rabiot That was served on a platter! Australia have a corner to defend. While they clear the first ball in, Theo’s delivers a pin-point pass from the second ball. Rabiot is waiting in the middle of the penalty area to slot the ball past Ryan. Game on!

27’

France are level! Rabiot scores a header for the defending champions.

25’

Mbappe receives a pass between the lines, he turns and sets off on his hot wheels! Souttar charges out of his position to clear the ball. Good defending!

21’

Missed by a whisker! That could have been embarrassing for Theo. He played a faint pass towards Konate but the ball landed with Duke. He decided to take a shot than dribble. The attempt goes over on the right side of goal. Could have been trouble for France.

19’

France are trying to work their way in with intricate passing and one-touch football. Not helping as Australia’s compact defence is stationed perfectly to defend everything.

14’

An early goal conceded means France have urgency in their attacks. Australia have managed to defend a corner so far, and multiple attempts from the left flank.

12’

France are forced to make a change! Lucas was injured when Leckie skipped past him. Seems to have injured his ankle. He is replaced by brother Theo.

9’ France 0-1 Australia - Goodwin Souttar plays a sumptuous ball from the backline to Leckie on the right flank. Leckie moves towards the box, beats Theo and crosses the ball. Goodwin is charging forward on the opposite flank, lunges forward and hits the net. This is the quickest goal in this World Cup.

9’

AUSTRALIA TAKE THE LEAD!!!!!! Goodwin scores! France are rocked with an early goal.

8’

The Socceroos gain some confidence! They have kept the possession for the last couple of minute. No major threat created but positive signs.

5’

High press deployed by Graham Arnold’s team in the early minutes. They have kept the ball in the France half so far.

3’

SHOT! Australia have their first shot, but it is off target and does not trouble Lloris.

1’

France make an early entry into the Socceroos box and Mbappe tries to skip past the defence on the left side but the Aussies defend well.

KICK OFF

France get the ball rolling with Giroud kicking things off from the centre circle. The French World Cup defence is underway!

00:25 - Victor Gomes is the man in charge of the contest! The South African will be assisted by Drew Fischer in VAR.

00:25 - The National Anthems are done!

00:23 - Aussie Aussie Aussie! OI OI OI!!

00:07 - France vs Australia in 2018 FIFA World Cup

The two teams had faced off in the previous World Cup. Griezmann and Jedinak scored penalties for each side before an own goal by Behich settled the game in favour of France.

00:02 - Recap

France’s Karim Benzema, the Ballon D’or winner this year, was with the France squad until he faced a knee injury in the training camp. the injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

23:58 - This is how the French team is likely to line up in the match:

23:50 - Head to Head Record

Played: 5 | France: 3 | Australia: 1 | Tied: 1

23:30 - Lineups out!

France - Lloris - Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez - Rabiot, Tchouameni, Griezmann - Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

Australia - Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Ryan, Duke, Irvine, Goodwin, Souttar, Rowles, McGree, Atkinson

PREVIEW

Even without the injured Karim Benzema, defending World Cup champion France has plenty of attacking power.

Most teams would love to have either Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud in their forward line, let alone all three. They have 119 international goals between them, plus an abundance of speed, craft, experience and skill.

But France does not have the same assurances in midfield, and that is where Australia could trouble Les Bleus on Tuesday in their opening Group D match.

France struggled to beat Australia 2-1 when the teams met in their World Cup opener four years ago, and that was with a full-strength midfield.

France coach Didier Deschamps is missing the injured N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba — his dynamic engine room from 2018. Pogba has played 91 times for France and one of his 11 goals came in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final.

While Pogba’s form has been up and down since then, Kante’s consistency rarely ever dropped and he’s arguably an even bigger loss.

So Deschamps faces Australia with a revamped midfield where the most experienced player is Adrien Rabiot — Pogba’s teammate at Italian club Juventus — with 29 appearances.

Now Rabiot will likely line up on the left of a midfield three at Al Janoub Stadium with 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni in the center, and either Eduardo Camavainga or 23-year-old Matteo Guendouzi on the right.

But Australia has a solid midfield, too, led by the experienced Aaron Mooy — a tough tackler and able passer who played two seasons in the Premier League with Brighton and has made 53 appearances.

Mathew Leckie was Australia’s best player at the 2014 World Cup and poses a threat from the wing. The 31-year-old Leckie is also the national team’s top scorer with 13 international goals.

Leckie and Mooy both started against France four years ago.

But coach Australia coach Graham Arnold’s plans for this match were hit when winger Martin Boyle pulled out on Sunday with a knee injury. Boyle has a decent scoring record with five goals from 19 appearances for Australia.

“We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him,” Arnold said. “He has been an integral part of our journey to get to Qatar.”

-AP

