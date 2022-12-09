France vs England, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

France and England will take on each other in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar for a spot in the last four in the tournament.

Both sides come into the encounter in sparkling form, with their glittering array of attacking talents on full display.

England and France topped their respective groups before registering dominant wins in the round of 16.

While England dazzled its way past Senegal for a 3-0 win, France, driven by a turbo-charged Kylian Mbappe, vanquished Poland to book its quarterfinal ticket.

Here, we take a look at the past encounters between both sides ahead of the big-ticket clash.

England vs France, Overall head-to-head record

England has an upper hand over its neighbour across the English Channel with regards to head-to-head record.

The Three Lions have 17 wins and five draws across 31 games against the French.

This dominant streak began in 1923 when England won the first-ever game between the two sides, 4-1.

OVERALL RECORD England Win - 17 France Win - 9 Draw - 5

England, though, has beaten France only once since the turn of the millennium - in an international friendly in 2015. Meanwhile France has beaten its opponent four times, while two matches ended as a draw.

The most recent fixture between the two came in 2017, when France triumphed over England, 3-2, in an international friendly.

England vs France, FIFA World Cup head-to-head record

England has a spotless record when it comes to FIFA World Cup encounters with France, with two wins from two games.

The first time the two sides met on the big stage was during England’s only title-winning run in 1966. France succumbed to the English courtesy of a Roger Hunt brace in the group stage.

In 1982, the two met again and this time England trumped France 3-1 in the group stage, after Bryan Robson starred with a double.