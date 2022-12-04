News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Mbappe brace, Giroud record-breaking strike take France past Poland, into quarterfinals

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 22:30 IST
France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in a 3-1 win over Poland in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Defending champion France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

FRANCE VS POLAND LIVE BLOG

Olivier Giroud scored the opening goal for Les Blue in the 44th minute with a left-footed strike finding the bottom right corner after a through-ball from Kylian Mbappe.

Half an hour later, Mbappe scored one himself with a right-footed curler to beat a diving Polish goalkeeper Wozciech Szczesny and make it 2-0 for France after Ousmane Dembele found him unmarked on the edge of the box.

Mbappe scored another in the first minute of added time in a similar fashion: a right-footed curling shot to find the top-right corner after an assist from Marcus Thuram.

While Giroud’s strike made him the all-time leading goalscorer for the national side as he overtook Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals, Mbappe became the sole leader in the Golden Boot race with five goals.

For Poland, the consolation goal came from Robert Lewandowski in the ninth minute of added time via penalty.

France will face either England or Senegal in the quarterfinal on Friday.

