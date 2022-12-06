News

Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful right knee surgery

Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during against Cameroon in the World Cup group stage match, announced Arsenal on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 22:46 IST
Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus.

Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jesus to begin his rehabilitation programme, said his Premier League team.

Jesus was forced off during Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their final Group G match. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

“Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible,” said Arsenal in a statement.

“Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam,” Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said after the injury..

