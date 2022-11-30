News

FIFA World Cup: Don’t think this was the last time Bale played for Wales, says manager Page

Gareth Bale was taken off after Wales and England played a goalless first half in the Group B match.

Team Sportstar
Doha 30 November, 2022 04:19 IST
Gareth Bale applauds fans after the 0-3 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Wales and England.

Gareth Bale applauds fans after the 0-3 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Wales and England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wales manager Rob Page cited fitness concern as the reason to substitute stalwart Gareth Bale at half-time in his side’s 0-3 loss to England at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday.

“Yeah, Gareth was struggling after the first half with his hamstring. And I had to make a call about him,” said Page.

FIFA World Cup 2022: News, updates, results

“He wants what is best for the team. And he knew if he had gone back on, he would be at 70 percent, and you can’t be playing against a team like that.

“You can’t carry anybody, and we needed people out there willing to run into the ground and he couldn’t have done that,” Page added.

The former Real Madrid player’s substitution at the break fuelled discussions whether this was his last appearance in a Welsh shirt.

Page refused the claims. “I don’t think it’ll be the last time you seen him in a Wales jersey. You know these games are starting again in March with the Euro qualifiers,” he said.

Tuesday’s loss saw Wales exit the FIFA World Cup 2022 without a win, and at the bottom spot in Group B.

