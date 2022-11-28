News

Gavi misses Spain practice at FIFA World Cup because of injury

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

AP
DOHA 28 November, 2022 19:07 IST
DOHA 28 November, 2022 19:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

FILE PHOTO: The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the FIFA World Cup.

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16.

Gavi scored once in the team’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

He and 20-year-old Pedri are leading a revamped Spain squad trying to win its second World Cup, and first major title since the 2012 European Championship.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us