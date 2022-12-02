News

German FA demands analysis for World Cup flop with Euro 2024 in sight

Four-time champion Germany crashed out of the World Cup despite their 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match, tumbling at the first hurdle for the second consecutive tournament.

Reuters
DOHA 02 December, 2022 17:11 IST
DOHA 02 December, 2022 17:11 IST
Hansi Flick, head coach of Germany.

Hansi Flick, head coach of Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time champion Germany crashed out of the World Cup despite their 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match, tumbling at the first hurdle for the second consecutive tournament.

The German Football Association (DFB) will next week launch a round of talks to identify the reasons for its second consecutive World Cup flop, after the team was eliminated in the group stage again on Thursday night.

Four-time champion Germany - which hosts the European Championship in 2024 - crashed out of the World Cup despite its 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in its last Group E match, tumbling at the first hurdle for the second consecutive tournament.

It had arrived in Qatar determined to restore its tarnished reputation after its shock 2018 group stage exit. Instead it finished third in the standings, level on four points with Spain but behind on goal difference, and it returns home early to face scathing criticism.

Also Read
Frappart and Co. break 92-year-old glass ceiling in a win for FIFA

“You can imagine that today there is deep disappointment,” DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told reporters on Friday at Doha airport as the team prepared to return home.

“This elimination is extremely painful. But we have to look ahead and so we will lead a process on how to deal with this.”

Germany will host Euro 2024 and following its shock World Cup exit, expectations - and pressure - have just increased many times over.

Neuendorf said a meeting would be held next week with national team coach Hansi Flick, team manager Oliver Bierhoff, and German Football league (DFL) CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to discuss the latest debacle.

“The expectation is for the sporting direction to have a sporting analysis of this tournament and to also develop a prospect for after the tournament and the Euros (2024) on home soil,” Neuendorf said.

“It (analysis) must also include the development of the national team since 2018. This is the demand and claim that we have. Then we will have more talks.”

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

The Germans suffered a similar first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their earliest departure in over 80 years at the time, but the once mighty tournament team had never before failed to win any of their first two group matches as in Qatar.

“I am a strong supporter of clear processes and expect to hold these talks with respect and in private. We are taking the first step before the second step,” Neuendorf said.

Neuendorf, Flick and Bierhoff will return to Germany with fans and media furious at their disappointing run that included a defeat to Japan in their opening match, a 1-1 draw with Spain and a win over Costa Rica that came too late to prevent them from being eliminated on goal difference to Spain.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us