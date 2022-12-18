News

Giroud starts for France against Argentina in World Cup final

France forward Olivier Giroud starts for France in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, after reports of a knee injury suggested he might miss the match.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 18:46 IST
Olivier Giroud of France trains during the France Training Session ahead of their World Cup Final match against Argentina at Al Saad SC on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Olivier Giroud of France trains during the France Training Session ahead of their World Cup Final match against Argentina at Al Saad SC on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Giroud, who has four goals for France in this World Cup has been a focal point of the Les Bleus attack.

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed France’s semifinal win against Morocco due to illness. Reports came that the virus was passed on to centre-backs Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman.

However, Varane, Upamecano, Varane and Rabiot all start for Les Bleus in the final after recovering on time.

