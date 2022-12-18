Giroud starts for France against Argentina in World Cup final

France forward Olivier Giroud starts for France in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, after reports of a knee injury suggested he might miss the match.
Giroud, who has four goals for France in this World Cup has been a focal point of the Les Bleus attack.
Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed France’s semifinal win against Morocco due to illness. Reports came that the virus was passed on to centre-backs Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman.
However, Varane, Upamecano, Varane and Rabiot all start for Les Bleus in the final after recovering on time.