Goncalo Ramos scores hat-trick vs Switzerland to go past Messi, Ronaldo for FIFA World Cup knockout goals

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the Qatar World Cup in his side’s FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland on Wednesday, which also took him past Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the tournament knockout goals.

Ramos also became the first player to score a hat-trick in his first start in a FIFA World Cup game since German’s Miroslav Klose in 2002.

He scored the first goal in the 17th minute and doubled it earlier in the second half. With a fantastic finish in the 67th minute in a one-on-one situation, he completed the hattrick, taking Portugal’s goal tally to five against the Swiss.

This was the first knockout stage hat-trick since Tomas Skuhravy’s (Czech Republic) against Costa Rica in 1990. Gonçalo Ramos is the first player to score a hat-trick on his first FIFA World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002.

Ramos, who plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League), has 14 goals and six assists for his club this season across all competitions.

Ramos is also the top scorer in his league, with nine goals in 11 appearances.

He has scored 20 goals for Benfica overall in 45 appearances at the senior level.

A product of Benfica’s youth academy, he rose through the ranks and has established himself as one of the important names in the senior team.