Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of World Cup game against USA: report

According to the report, Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane was walking with his right ankle lightly strapped, and with a slight limp, after England beat Iran 6-2 in its opening match on Monday.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 02:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: England striker Harry Kane.

FILE PHOTO: England striker Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his ankle ahead of Gareth Southgate’s side’s second Group B match against USA at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reported The Athletic on Tuesday.

Kane was brought down by Iran’s Morteza Pouraliganji three minutes into the second half of the match with a tackle.

England already is worried about James Maddison’s fitness as the Leicester City midfielder missed a couple of training sessions before the side’s tournament opener.

