News

Lloris urges Kane to ‘keep his chin up’ after England penalty miss

The England striker missed the penalty in the 84th minute of the quarterfinal against France which led to his team’s elimination.

AFP
13 December, 2022 17:28 IST
13 December, 2022 17:28 IST
Harry Kane misses the second penalty against Hugo Lloris in the quarterfinal match between England and France.

Harry Kane misses the second penalty against Hugo Lloris in the quarterfinal match between England and France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The England striker missed the penalty in the 84th minute of the quarterfinal against France which led to his team’s elimination.

Hugo Lloris has revealed he spoke to Harry Kane in the aftermath of the England captain’s crucial World Cup penalty miss against France and has backed his Tottenham teammate to bounce back quickly from his Qatar disappointment.

Also Read
Erik ten Hag wants Maguire to replicate England form at Manchester United

Kane had already scored one penalty in Saturday’s quarter-final against France goalkeeper Lloris before blazing another late kick over the bar, allowing the holders to beat England 2-1 and advance to the last four at the expense of Gareth Southgate’s side.

“We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after and I think he needed some rest,” said Lloris, who has played alongside Kane at Spurs since 2013.

“It is a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry but I think he can be proud of what he has done in this World Cup.

“Top players have missed important penalties in their careers, like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

“I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine.”

The pair will be reunited at their club after the tournament in Qatar with Tottenham’s next Premier League game scheduled for December 26 away against Brentford.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us