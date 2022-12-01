Hazard, Lukaku not in Belgium starting XI for match against Croatia in FIFA World Cup

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard and key striker Romelu Lukaku were not named in the starting XI for the crucial Group F match against Croatia in the World Cup on Thursday.

Kevin de Bruyne will captain the side in Hazard’s absence, while Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens will come in the XI.

Belgium XI vs Croatia

Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Dendoncker, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard, Mertens

The 32-year-old Hazard hasn’t had the desired impact for his side in the two matches and Lukaku only came off the bench in the surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday.

Hazard has denied there is a rift in the squad but admits frank words were exchanged between the players following the loss to Morocco.

Hazard was speaking to the media along with experienced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday after they replaced the players originally scheduled to talk, Yannick Carrasco and Arthur Theate.

It was a move by team management to try to quell growing speculation that a number of players have fallen out.

Hazard denied there was a confrontation in the dressing-room after the Morocco loss, and said he had spoken with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the latter was quoted as saying the Belgium squad was too old to win the World Cup.