News

Hazard, Lukaku not in Belgium starting XI for match against Croatia in FIFA World Cup

Kevin de Bruyne will captain the side in Hazard’s absence, while Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens will come in the XI.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 19:23 IST
01 December, 2022 19:23 IST
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 27: Eden Hazard of Belgium reacts after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 27: Eden Hazard of Belgium reacts after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON

Kevin de Bruyne will captain the side in Hazard’s absence, while Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens will come in the XI.

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard and key striker Romelu Lukaku were not named in the starting XI for the crucial Group F match against Croatia in the World Cup on Thursday.

Kevin de Bruyne will captain the side in Hazard’s absence, while Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens will come in the XI.

Belgium XI vs Croatia

Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Dendoncker, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard, Mertens

The 32-year-old Hazard hasn’t had the desired impact for his side in the two matches and Lukaku only came off the bench in the surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday.

Hazard has denied there is a rift in the squad but admits frank words were exchanged between the players following the loss to Morocco.

Hazard was speaking to the media along with experienced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday after they replaced the players originally scheduled to talk, Yannick Carrasco and Arthur Theate.

It was a move by team management to try to quell growing speculation that a number of players have fallen out.

Hazard denied there was a confrontation in the dressing-room after the Morocco loss, and said he had spoken with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the latter was quoted as saying the Belgium squad was too old to win the World Cup.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us