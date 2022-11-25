Wayne Hennessey of Wales became the first player to get a red card in FIFA World Cup 2022 after he was sent off for a foul on Mehdi Taremi outside the box during his side’s clash against Iran on November 25.

Hennessey is just the third goalkeeper to be sent off in FIFA World Cup, after South Africa’s Itumeleng Khune in a match against Uruguay in 2010, and Italy’s Gianluca Pagliuca against Norway in 1994.

How many red cards have been shown in FIFA World Cup?

Hennessey’s red card is the 174th in tournament history.

Who is the first player to be sent off in football World Cup history?

Placido Galindo of Peru is the first player to be sent off. This happened in a game against Romania in 1930, the first edition of the FIFA World Cup.

When did referees actually start showing red cards in FIFA World Cup?

Players were not actually shown red cards until the 1970 World Cup but were only asked to leave the pitch by the referee. The first player to actually see a red card was Carlos Caszely of Chile against West Germany in the Mexico edition.

Which player has received the most red cards in FIFA World Cup history?

Cameroon’s Rigobert Song and France’s Zinedine Zidane top the list with two red cards each. Song’s dismissals happened in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. Zidane was sent off in 1998 and 2006, the latter after headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the final.

Which country has received the most red cards in FIFA World Cup?

Brazil leads this list, just like in many other World Cup related tallies. The five-time champion has seen its players receive 11 red cards over 22 tournaments.

Which World Cup saw the most number of red cards?

The 2006 Germany World Cup was the worst in terms of red cards, with a total of 28 players sent off across the tournament.

Which FIFA World Cup match saw the most number of red cards?

The 2006 Germany World Cup also witnessed the game with the most number of red cards. The round of 16 fixture between Portugal and Netherlands, later known as the Battle of Nuremberg, saw a total of four red cards being brandished by the Russian referee Valentin Ivanov, with each side getting two each.

Costinha and Deco were sent off for Portugal, while Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst were dismissed by Ivanov, who also showed 16 yellow cards in this notorious game.

Which player received the fastest red card?

Uruguay’s Jose Batista got the fastest red card in a World Cup game, within a minute of kick-off.

This happened in the 1986 World Cup group game against Scotland, which was coached by Alex Ferguson. Batista was shown a red card 56 seconds after the whistle for chopping down midfielder Gordon Strachan.