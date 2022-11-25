News

Hennessey’s tackle in Qatar World Cup evokes memories of Schumacher-Battiston clash

Hennessey was sent off for a dangerous challenge when he rushed out of his area and flew with his feet first into Iran’s Mahedi Taremi.

Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a challenge on Taremi.

Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a challenge on Taremi. | Photo Credit: AP

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first player to be sent off in the Qatar World Cup in the 0-2 defeat to Iran on Friday.

Hennessey was ejected for a dangerous challenge when he rushed out of his area and flew with his feet first into Iran’s Mahedi Taremi.

The referee gave a yellow card to Hennessey before overturning the decision and brandishing a red following a VAR review.

The tackle evoked memories of Harald Schumacher’s flying lunge on Patrick Battiston in West Germany’s World Cup semifinal win over France in 1982 in Seville.

West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher (R) jumps past the ball as he gets ready to collide with French defender Patrick Battiston

West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher (R) jumps past the ball as he gets ready to collide with French defender Patrick Battiston | Photo Credit: STAFF/AFP

Schumacher crashed into Battiston in the edge of the penalty box which left the latter unconscious with two missing teeth, three broken ribs and damaged vertebrae. In this instance, however, a foul was not given, and Schumacher escaped a booking.

