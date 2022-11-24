Portugal will take on Ghana in its Group H FIFA World Cup opener in Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.

Portugal will look up to its captain and all-time record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to get the team off to a positive start.

Ronaldo, who mutually terminated his contract at Manchester United on Tuesday, hasn’t had the best of the 2022-23 season, with just three goals in 18 appearances for both club and country.

The 37-year-old has one goal against Ghana from one appearance, which came in the 2-1 win over the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup group stages.

The scores were level 1-1 when Ronaldo scored the match-winning goal in the 80th minute. But the goal wasn’t enough, as Portugal failed to progress into the knockouts.

Portugal will seek to start strong as its placed in a challenging group alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.