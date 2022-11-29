News

FIFA World Cup Group A scenarios explained: How are Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal placed going into final matchday

Going into the final round of fixtures, here are all the qualification scenarios explained for Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

29 November, 2022 09:58 IST
Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk during training in Doha, Qatar on Monday. The Dutch team can ensure its spot in the round of 16 if it avoids a defeat against the host nation on Tuesday.

The final round of Group A fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar involves Netherlands facing host nation while Ecuador playing against Senegal.

Netherlands is currently at the top of the group, ahead of Ecuador only on the account of a better disciplinary record. Senegal is third with three points and still in within a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 while Qatar, bottom of the group with zero points, is out of the race for the knockouts.

Matchday 3 Fixtures
Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30PM IST - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30PM IST - Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

How can Netherlands qualify?

Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side can ensure its spot in the round of 16 if it avoids a defeat against Qatar. However, even in case of a defeat against the host nation, Netherlands can go through to the knockouts if Ecuador beats Senegal or if that match ends in a draw with such a scoreline that Netherlands does not go below the African nation in either goal difference or goal scored.

How can Ecuador qualify?

Ecuador will be guaranteed a berth in the round of 16 if it avoids a loss against Senegal. However, in case of a loss to the African nation, Ecuador has to hope that Qatar beats Netherlands which will then bring the goal difference, goals scored and other tiebreaking rules into the picture.

How can Senegal qualify?

Senegal will book its place definitely in the round of 16 if it beats Ecuador. If it plays against a draw against the South American nation, it will have to depend on Qatar beating Netherlands with such a scoreline which brings the goal difference, goals scored and other tiebreaking rules into consideration. A loss against Ecuador will ensure Senegal’s elimination.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21113124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200115-40

