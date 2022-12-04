Lloris plays 142nd match against Poland, equals Thuram’s record of most caps for France

French captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played record-equalling 142nd international match when defending champion took on Poland in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday.

The 35-year-old equalled Lilian Thuram’s record of being the most-capped male player for France. He also matched Thierry Henry and Fabien Barthez for the most World Cup appearances (17) for Les Blues.

Lloris made his debut for the national side in a goalless draw against Uruguay in 2008. His first World Cup match was also against the same South American team in the group stage of the 2010 edition in South Africa.

He captained the French team which reached the 2014 World Cup quarterfinal and the 2016 European Championship final before leading the side to its second World Cup title in 2018 in Russia.

Lloris played club football for Nice, Lyon before joining Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.