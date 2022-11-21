FIFA World Cup: Why was Iranian keeper Beiranvand substituted against England?

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Monday was stretchered off in Iran’s campaign opener against England in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International stadium.

Beiranvand sustained a blow to his head following a collision with his teammate Majid Hosseini in the 12th minute of the game. He was eventually taken off the pitch with a bloody nose and has reportedly suffered a concussion. The Iran No.1 was subsituted with Hossein Hosseini.

Beiranvand is known for his monstrous throws and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest throw ever (61.26m) on a football pitch. The 30-year old achieved this feat on October 11, 2016, in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against South Korea.

Iran, placed in group B alongside England, the USA and Wales.