Iran vs USA LIVE stream info, FIFA World Cup 2022: Head to head, form, predicted XI

The United States and Iran, diplomatic rivals for more than 40 years, clash on the football pitch on Tuesday, their places at the World Cup on the line in a fitting finale for the most politically charged group at this year’s tournament.

The national team coaches sidestepped the icy bilateral relations, saying they were focused on the tournament and its ability to bring people together.

“I envision the game being hotly contested for the fact that both teams want to advance to the next round, not because of politics or because of relations between our countries,” said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

Iran’s dramatic 2-0 win over Wales and the U.S. team’s tense goalless stalemate against England on Friday set up a tantalising final round of Group B matches.

England, sitting top with four points, faces bottom side Wales, meaning the Iran-United States contest will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.

The eagerly awaited meeting is a rematch of the 1998 World Cup group stage contest, dubbed the “mother of all games”, which Iran won 2-1. In a symbolic moment before that match at Lyon’s Stade Gerland, the Iranian players gave white roses, a symbol of peace in the country, to their American opponents.

Overshadowing Iran’s World Cup build-up this year has been civil unrest at home over the September death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, arrested for flouting the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

Iran declined to sing Iran’s national anthem in its first game against England in an apparent show of solidarity with protesters. It sang quietly on Friday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where boos and jeers were heard from Iran supporters.

Amid growing public pressure on players to take a stand over a deadly crackdown on protests, Iran rallied late against Wales to rescue a World Cup campaign that seemed to have flatlined following its 6-2 thrashing by England.

Berhalter, whose exuberant side drew 1-1 with Wales in their group opener, described the match as his team’s “first knockout game” of the World Cup and was wary of the threat posed by Iran after their second-half assault against Wales.

“Now we need to be sure that we are good enough to go to the second round,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said after his team kept alive its hopes of a first ever trip to the knockout stage.

“The U.S. is a brilliant team as well, as we saw them against Wales.

“Our preparation starts with a good rest, refresh the minds and put all the complementary and garbage things outside of our minds and focus on our goal, because what we want to do is to give this gift to Iranian fans.”

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 2 | Iran: 1 | USA: 0 | Draw: 1

FORM

Iran

Won 2-0 vs Wales

Lost 2-6 vs England

Won 1-0 vs Nicaragua

Drew 1-1 vs Senegal

Won 1-0 vs Uruguay

USA

Drew 0-0 vs England

Drew 1-1 vs Wales

Drew 0-0 vs Saudi Arabia

Lost 0-2 vs Japan

Drew 1-1 vs El Salvador

PREDICTED XI

Iran: H Hosseini - Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi - Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi - Taremi, Azmoun

USA: Turner - Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson - Adams, Musah, McKennie - Pulisic, Weah, Wright

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Iran vs USA World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Iran vs USA match will kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium.

When will the Iran vs USA World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Iran vs USA match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on November 30, 2022.

Where can you watch the Iran vs USA match in India?

The Iran vs USA World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Iran vs USA match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Iran vs USA match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.