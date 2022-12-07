Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos replaced star Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup on Tuesday to score a memorable hat-trick - the first of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - in a Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium.

He opened Selecao das Quinas’ account in the 17th, scoring his second goal in the 51st minute and third in the 67th, to hand his team a 5-1 lead. Portugal finished with a 6-1 scoreline and set up a date with Morocco in the quarterfinal on December 10.

These were Goncalo’s maiden goals for Portugal in the World Cup. He has six international goals overall at the senior level.

His first goal in an international came in a friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022, where Portugal clinched a 4-0 win.

Goncalo, who plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League), has 14 goals and six assists for his club this season across all competitions.

Also Read Goncalo Ramos scores first hat-trick of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is a Spanish legend who has played four World Cups, winning one in 2010. He has been one of Las Roja’s most dependable players over the years

Apart from the World Cup, he has also won two European Championships with his country in 2008 and 2012.

With 180 caps, Sergio is also the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.

Over the years in Real Madrid, Sergio not only shaped himself as one of the best defenders in football but a terrific leader. Known for his rash attitude and hot-headedness, Sergio has picked up 28 red cards thus far in his career.

However, when it comes to protecting or standing up for teammates on the pitch, few can do it better than the experienced defender.

Sergio, who has been plagued with injuries for quite some time now, wasn’t picked for the Qatar 2022 squad by coach Luis Enrique. If he would have made it to the Middle Eastern nation, it would have been his fifth World Cup - a record only Ronaldo and Lionel Messi enjoy among active players.

Goncalo Ramos and Sergio Ramos may share surnames but they are not related to each other.