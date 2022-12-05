News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Perisic beats Suker, becomes highest scorer for Croatia in a major tournament

Against the Blue Samurais, Ivan Perisic registered the equaliser with a header after Dejan Lovren injected a cross from the right.

Team Sportstar
Al-Wakrah 05 December, 2022 22:19 IST
Al-Wakrah 05 December, 2022 22:19 IST
Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Japan.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Japan. | Photo Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Against the Blue Samurais, Ivan Perisic registered the equaliser with a header after Dejan Lovren injected a cross from the right.

Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic on Monday scored his side’s opener against Japan in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

With that being his 10th goal in a major tournament, the 33-year-old became Croatia’s highest scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, going past legendary striker Davor Suker.

Additionally, Perisic has now equalled Suker’s record of having six goals in the FIFA World Cup, the joint-most by a Croatia footballer.

Against the Blue Samurais, Perisic registered the equaliser with a header after Dejan Lovren injected a cross from the right.

Interestingly, Perisic has now been involved in 10 goals in 14 World Cup games with six goals and four assists since his debut at the quadrennial showpiece in 2014. Only Argentina luminary Lionel Messi (12 - eight goals, four assists) and France star Kylian Mbappé (11 - nine goals, two assists) have had better returns.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us