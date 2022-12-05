Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic on Monday scored his side’s opener against Japan in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

With that being his 10th goal in a major tournament, the 33-year-old became Croatia’s highest scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, going past legendary striker Davor Suker.

Additionally, Perisic has now equalled Suker’s record of having six goals in the FIFA World Cup, the joint-most by a Croatia footballer.

Against the Blue Samurais, Perisic registered the equaliser with a header after Dejan Lovren injected a cross from the right.

Interestingly, Perisic has now been involved in 10 goals in 14 World Cup games with six goals and four assists since his debut at the quadrennial showpiece in 2014. Only Argentina luminary Lionel Messi (12 - eight goals, four assists) and France star Kylian Mbappé (11 - nine goals, two assists) have had better returns.