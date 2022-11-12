News

Maddison injured two days after being selected for World Cup

Maddison fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field.

AP
12 November, 2022 21:45 IST
12 November, 2022 21:45 IST
Leicester City’s James Maddison after sustaining an injury.

Leicester City’s James Maddison after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN

Maddison fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field.

James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England’s squad for the World Cup, limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West Ham and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came onto the field.

Also Read
Premier League: Brentford stuns Manchester City thanks to Toney double

The score was 1-0 at the time, with Maddison having netted the goal.

He was consoled by West Ham and England’s Declan Rice as he went off.

Maddison has made only one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. He has been rewarded for his good form for Leicester this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists before his call-up.

Maddison had been seen as having an outside chance of making the squad after being repeatedly overlooked by Southgate.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us