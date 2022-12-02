Japan’s Ao Tanaka scored in the 51st minute against Spain to give the lead to the Blue Samurais in the Group E game.

The goal underwent a lengthy VAR check but stood as the referees found the ball to not have crossed the touchline.

The ball was delivered from the right side of the field and Kaoru Mitoma got behind it. The ball, however, seemed to have crossed the touchline, and gone out of play, before the Japan player stopped it.

A VAR check which followed ruled that the ball had been stopped before it entirely crossed the line.

The FIFA World Cup games have the semi assisted offside technology to judge decisions like these. The ruling for the point of contention in today’s game was that the ball had not crossed the touchline.

The decision put the Asian team in the lead. Japan trailed 0-1 at the half way mark before Ritsu Doan put the team level.

This second goal for Japan had major repercussions in Group E. Japan held on to the lead which eventually knocked out Germany.

The win put Japan at six points. However, had the goal been disallowed, it would have been on four points. In this case, Germany would have qualified by virtue of more goals scored, after its 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

The sequence of play that caused controversy in the Spain vs Japan game. | Photo Credit: SCREENGRAB

While this image shows that the ball might have exceeded the playing limits, there is another angle that supports the decision.

The ball might have been placed on ground beyond the touchline, yet the ball’s tangent was inside the permissible limit.

The following image makes it clear:

Kaoru Mitoma stopping the ball before squaring it up for Ao Tanaka. | Photo Credit: AP

Here are some social media reactions on the sequence of play and the decision that followed:

Lineker posts something from the 1966 World Cup Final. Similar to today’s call?

Definitely over the line. pic.twitter.com/CyXcggFpb6 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 1, 2022

Was this a howler by the VAR?

