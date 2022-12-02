Japan creates history, beats Spain with lowest possession share in FIFA World Cup history

Japan created a new record in its stunning come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain in the final Group E fixture at the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

According to Opta, “With 17.7 per cent of the ball, Japan have won a World Cup game with the lowest possession figure in recorded WC history.”

Alvaro Morata gave 2010 champion Spain a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. However, two goals from substitute Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka in the space of three minutes in the second half saw the Asian team seal the win and qualify for the round of 16 as the group topper.

Japan had also beaten four-time champion Germany 2-1 after being a goal down in its tournament opener.