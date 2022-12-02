News

Japan creates history, beats Spain with lowest possession share in FIFA World Cup history

Japan’s 2-1 win over 2010 champion Spain had the lowest possession figure for the victorious side in recorded World Cup history.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 03:30 IST
02 December, 2022 03:30 IST
Japan’s Ao Tanaka (centre) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the 2-1 win over Spain in its final Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday.

Japan’s Ao Tanaka (centre) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the 2-1 win over Spain in its final Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan’s 2-1 win over 2010 champion Spain had the lowest possession figure for the victorious side in recorded World Cup history.

Japan created a new record in its stunning come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain in the final Group E fixture at the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

According to Opta, “With 17.7 per cent of the ball, Japan have won a World Cup game with the lowest possession figure in recorded WC history.”

Alvaro Morata gave 2010 champion Spain a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute. However, two goals from substitute Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka in the space of three minutes in the second half saw the Asian team seal the win and qualify for the round of 16 as the group topper.

Japan had also beaten four-time champion Germany 2-1 after being a goal down in its tournament opener.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us