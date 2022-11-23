News

Who is Japan goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, who starred against Germany in FIFA World Cup

The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who plays for Shimizu S-Pulse, kept German attackers at bay.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 20:12 IST
Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda saves the ball from Germany’s Kai Havertz during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda saves the ball from Germany’s Kai Havertz during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. | Photo Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda starred for his side in the Group E opener winner against Germany with a clutch of crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

RELATED: HOW CAN GERMANY QUALIFY FOR KNOCKOUTS

The 33-year-old shot-stopper, who plays for Shimizu S-Pulse, kept German attackers at bay for most of the game. His standout moment came in the 71st minute when he pulled off a string of four saves to keep the score 1-0.

Moments later Japan equalised through Ritsu Duan and then took the lead through Takuma Asano who rifled a fiery shot past Manuel Neuer in the near post.

Gonda, who made his national team debut in 2010, replaced Eiji Kawashima as Japan’s goalkeeper in 2019 and has sealed his spot ever since. Kawashima was the Asian nation’s first-choice shot-stopper for the last three World Cups.

