FIFA World Cup: Japan vs Croatia becomes first match of Qatar 2022 to enter penalty shootout

Daizen Maeda scored just before the half-time whistle to give Japan the lead before Ivan Perisic equalised for Croatia with a brilliant headed goal in the 55th minute as the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 23:02 IST
Croatia players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out.

Croatia players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia became the first match to enter into penalties in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub stadium in Qatar.

The two sides further played two halves of 15 minutes each but still could not be separated. The winner will now be decided via penalty shootout.

The penalty shootout ended 3-1 in favour of Croatia and the European nation is through to the quarterfinals.

Croatia, beaten finalist against France in 2018, is led by midfield icon Luka Modric, who was substituted in the ninth minute of extra time, in his fourth and likely last World Cup.

