News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Japan vs Croatia Round of 16 match first to enter penalties after 1-1 draw

With Japan and Croatia level at 1-1 even after extra time of half an hour, the winner will be decided via a penalty shootout.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 22:23 IST
05 December, 2022 22:23 IST
Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring equalising goal against Japan in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring equalising goal against Japan in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With Japan and Croatia level at 1-1 even after extra time of half an hour, the winner will be decided via a penalty shootout.

Japan’s round of 16 clash with Croatia became the first knockout match to go into penalties at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after the scoreline remained 1-1 even after extra time.

JAPAN VS CROATIA LIVE BLOG

Japan took the lead in the 43rd minute when Ritsu Doan’s cross from the right wing found Maya Yoshida in the Croatian box who headed the ball down before Daizen Maeda put it in the back of the net.

However, 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia equalised 10 minutes into the second half courtesy of a header from Ivan Perisic after a cross from Dejan Lovren.

After the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of regulation period, the two sides further played two halves of 15 minutes each but still could not be separated. The winner will now be decided via penalty shootout but Croatia will not have either Luka Modric or Mateo Kovacic for the spot kicks as both were substituted in extra time.

For Croatia, it was the seventh time in last eight knockout matches across tournaments that it played in extra time.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us