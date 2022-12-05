LIVE Japan vs Croatia: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Kick Off, round of 16 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live bog of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia, being played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

National anthems done and dusted. Time for kick off! Both National anthems, first Japan and then Croatia, are done and dusted. Japan will start in its blue kit, while Croats start in its signature white and red stripes.

We are almost there for the JPN vs CRO round of 16! Players of both Japan and Croatia are making their way into the tunnel from their dressing rooms. It is the third time for Croatia in the round of 16, while it is the fifth time for the Samurai Blues.

8:10 pm: Two changes for Croatia! Two changes for Croatia against Japan - one forced and another strategic. Borna Sosa and Marko Livaja have been replaced by Borna Barisic and Bruno Petkovic. Sosa is out with illness, while Petkovic replaces Lvaja as Dalic looks for more options in the font.

8:00 pm: “We want to fight like the Samurai” “We have to play with courage. We want to fight like the Samurai. I think the Japanese national team this year is the strongest in the history of Japanese football. We want to beat Croatia,” says Yuto Nagatomo.

7:45 pm: Matchday trivia! Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo starts for the Samurai Blues. And with this match, he is set to become the Asian with the second-highest appearances (15) in the FIFA World Cup, one less than Myung-Bo Hong of South Korea (16).

LINE-UPS! Japan (3-4-3): Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (capt), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic

Match Preview

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has told his teammates they’ll need to show “samurai spirit” in Monday’s round-of-16 match against Croatia at the World Cup.

And they’ll need another quality that Nagatomo learned playing for almost a decade in Italy, mostly with Inter Milan.

“Coraggio,” Nagatomo said. “We need to play with courage.”

Japan is appearing in the knockout stage for the fourth time and still searching for its first win. It rallied in group play to beat both Germany and Spain — two former world champions — 2-1 but also stumbled to a 1-0 loss against Costa Rica.

Croatia, the smallest country in the final 16 with a population of only 4 million, was the runner-up four years ago against France and finished third in 1998.

Could the third time be the charm?

“Why not,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

This is Nagatomo’s fourth World Cup, and he recalls how Japan led Belgium 2-0 in a round of 16 match four years ago in Russia, but was eliminated 3-2 on a goal scored late in second-half stoppage time.

“I have never forgotten,” Nagatomo said, before returning to the subject of Japanese samurai warriors as a metaphor for Japan’s World Cup campaign.

“They try to improve their techniques,” he said. “But if they are scared during the battle they will not be able to use their weapons and techniques fully.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said the loss to Belgium was a valuable lesson for his team.

“That experience was very precious and we can reflect on what we learned in that match with Belgium,” he said.

Dalic said his team will be well prepared; they have seen many Japan players in action in the German league.

“They will apply the samurai philosophy in their game,” he said. “We will also do our part. We know how important this match is for us. We know who the opponent is. We know their mentality. If we want to go father we must apply that same standard, that same attitude.”

Croatia advanced with 0-0 draws against Belgium and Morocco, which came either side of a 4-1 victory over Canada.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, the world player of the year in 2018, remains the heartbeat of a team whose experienced midfield is typically a match for any opponent but which still lacks a prolific scorer up front.

Each game the 37-year-old Modric plays from now on could be his last at a World Cup.

The winner Monday faces either five-time champion Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals.

(From AP)

