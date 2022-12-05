Brazil will be boosted by the return of Neymar for its Round of 16 match against South Korea. Still, its injury woes continue as it lost important players in left-back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus for the whole tournament.

Arsenal’s Jesus and Sevilla’s Telles, both suffered right knee injuries and underwent MRI scans on Saturday morning.

“Players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and an MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022,” the CBF said in a statement.

A call will be taken on whether both players will return to their respective clubs for treatment or stay with their teams in Qatar.

Apart from these two, left-back Alex Sandro is also nursing a hip injury and a late call will be taken regarding his participation in the South Korea clash.

“Alex Telles came off complaining of pain in his right knee after trauma. He has been assessed in the changing room and tomorrow will do a magnetic resonance image to be able to assess his condition,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said after the injury.

“Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam,” Lasmar added.

Right-back Danilo, who missed Brazil’s win against Switzerland and its loss against Cameroon, is expected to be match-fit and start against South Korea.