Harry Kane scored his 53rd goal for England in its FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match against France at the Al Bayt Stadium, equalling the record set by Wayne Rooney.

Kane scored from the spot in the 52nd minute to equalise for England and make the scoreline 1-1. The Three Lions were given a penalty after Bukayo Saka was brought down by Aurelien Tchouameni inside the box.

France took the lead in the 17th minute after Tchouameni found the bottom-left corner with a long distance shot.

This is Kane’s second goal in this World Cup, after grabbing his first one against Senegal in the Round of 16 match, where the Three Lions clinched a 3-0 win.

Kane now has eight World Cup goals and has equalled the tally of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who earlier crashed out of the World Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Morocco.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward won the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after bagging six goals.

Kane made his England debut on Match 27, 2015, in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match against Lithuania. He came on in the second half and scored within 80 seconds with a header from a Raheem Sterling cross.