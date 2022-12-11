News

Why did Kane not get a penalty or a free-kick against France in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal?

VAR checked Upamecano’s foul on Kane but ruled out the possibility of a penalty for England and stuck with referee Wilton Sampaio’s onfield decision.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 01:09 IST
Harry Kane of England reacts after a challenge from Dayot Upamecano of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

Harry Kane of England reacts after a challenge from Dayot Upamecano of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Harry Kane was tripped right at the edge of the box by France centre-back Dayot Upamecano in the 26th minute of the England vs France FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium but was not given either a freekick or a penalty.

The entire England team looked at referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio for a penalty after the foul, but he ignored the protests and waved play to go on.

However, there was a VAR check, later on, to see whether Kane was fouled inside the box or not, but the officials stuck with the referee’s decision.

The replay suggested that there was a foul, but it happened outside the box. This meant that VAR had no jurisdiction over the incident as it can only pass judgements regarding incidents happening inside the box unless it is a red card offence.

Since the incident happened outside the box, the on-field referee’s decision was final.

England was trailing by a 1-0 scoreline to France when the incident happened courtesy of a goal scored by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute.

