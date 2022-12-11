Why did Kane not get a penalty or a free-kick against France in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal?

Harry Kane was tripped right at the edge of the box by France centre-back Dayot Upamecano in the 26th minute of the England vs France FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium but was not given either a freekick or a penalty.

The entire England team looked at referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio for a penalty after the foul, but he ignored the protests and waved play to go on.

However, there was a VAR check, later on, to see whether Kane was fouled inside the box or not, but the officials stuck with the referee’s decision.

The replay suggested that there was a foul, but it happened outside the box. This meant that VAR had no jurisdiction over the incident as it can only pass judgements regarding incidents happening inside the box unless it is a red card offence.

Since the incident happened outside the box, the on-field referee’s decision was final.

England was trailing by a 1-0 scoreline to France when the incident happened courtesy of a goal scored by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute.