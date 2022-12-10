Kylian Mbappe vs England: How can the Three Lions stop the French goal machine in FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Ever since England confirmed its quarterfinal berth last Sunday, the biggest talking point about its tie with France is ‘how can it stop Kylian Mbappe?’

Mbappe is France’s most potent weapon. The 23-year-old is the leading scorer in this FIFA World Cup with five goals in four games. He also has two assists. He has a frightening pace, an abundance of skill and the ability to conjure goal-scoring openings out of the blue.

In the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, he clocked a top speed of 35.3 kmph in the last game against Poland, against whom he scored two stunning goals.

READ |France vs England FIFA World Cup quarterfinal dep dive

He has also taken the most shots (21) and has the most shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (10.27).

No ‘Walk’ in the park?

Walker and Mbappe have faced each other thrice in the UEFA Champions League, where the latter has registered a goal and an assist. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England right-back Kyle Walker has been tasked with dealing with his French adversary. Walker has been his manager Gareth Southgate’s trusted defender in tackling speed due to his recovery speed in defensive actions.

The 32-year-old registered a speed of 34.4 kmph in his last outing against Senegal, where he had to deal with Ismaila Sarr, who has been among the trickiest wingers in the competition. In the first half, Sarr outpaced Walker and the Englishman had to bring him down to stop him from bearing down at goal. Walker was lucky to escape suspension.

It must be noted that Walker is coming on the back of a groin surgery which kept him out of action for close to two months, but it appears he is close to full fitness after his two back-to-back 90 minutes.

READ | England vs France FIFA World Cup quarterfinal preview

Walker and Mbappe have faced each other thrice in the UEFA Champions League, where the latter has registered a goal and an assist.

Another option for England would be to switch to a 3-4-3 formation, with Walker moving to a right centre-back and Kieran Trippier coming in as the right wing-back. It would allow England an additional cover, with Walker and Trippier doubling up on Mbappe.