France forward Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup to win the Golden Boot at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday.

The Frenchman’s goal tally rose to eight goals in the tournament, surpassing Lionel Messi, both of whom went neck-to-neck in the competition for the boot.

He became only the second person to score a hattrick in a FIFA World Cup final after Geoff Hurst, but could not see Les Blues defend the title as it lost out 4-2 on penalties.

More to follow.