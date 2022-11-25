News

FIFA World Cup: Leroy Sane returns to Germany training ahead of Spain clash

Sane’s right knee was strapped as he took part in the session at Germany’s training base in Al-Shamal, northern Qatar.

AFP
MADINAT AL-SHAMAL 25 November, 2022 22:15 IST
The Bayern Munich attacker came into the World Cup in good form, with 10 goals in 19 games for his club this season.

The Bayern Munich attacker came into the World Cup in good form, with 10 goals in 19 games for his club this season.

Germany forward Leroy Sane returned to training on Friday ahead of a crucial World Cup match against Spain after missing the shock opening defeat by Japan with injury.

The Bayern Munich attacker came into the World Cup in good form, with 10 goals in 19 games for his club this season, but he missed Germany’s 2-1 loss to Japan.

Another defeat by Spain on Sunday would send the four-time champion crashing out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row if Japan avoids losing against Costa Rica.

