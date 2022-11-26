Poland forward Robert Lewandowski on Saturday scored his first ever World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia in a Group C match at the Education City Stadium. He broke down into tears immediately after.

Lewandowski, having stolen the ball off the defenders, buried it into the goal past Saudi ‘keeper Mohammed Al-Owais with a left-footed finish. He came close to scoring again in the 90th minute but lost balance near the post.

lewandowski crying after scoring his first goal in a world cup for his country, this is what football is about 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7Ma2hnBr7q — rocco 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@roccoleclerc) November 26, 2022

With 77 goals for his country, the 34-year-old has now equalled the goal tally of Pele who has 92 caps for Brazil to enter the top 10 list of men’s international goalscorers. Lewandowski achieved the feat in his 136th appearance for Poland.

Lewandowski started in Poland’s opening match against Mexico. The Barcelona striker had a great chance of scoring his first World Cup goal after getting a penalty. However, he was denied by Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa then, thus increasing his wait for a goal at football’s grandest stage.

Lewandowski has found the net 76 times for his country but never in the World Cup.

He played his first World Cup for Poland in the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia. He played three matches in the World Cup in 2018, starting in all three. He won one and lost two with his nation.