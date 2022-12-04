Lewandowski overtakes Pele in international goal scorers list with goal against France

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski went past Brazil legend Pele in the all-time international goal scorers list with his penalty against France at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday.

Lewandowski’s penalty, which was saved by French keeper Hugo Lloris, was retaken during the Round of 16 match between both sides on Sunday.

The penalty, which was given in injury time, was awarded following a handball by Dayot Upamecano.

Lloris picked the right side and dived in time to stop Lewandowski’s first effort from the spot kick. But the referee asked the penalty to be taken after he spotted Lloris to have come off the goal-line before the Barcelona striker launched the penalty.

Lewandowski got a second chance and he converted the opportunity to give his side a consolation goal. France was cruising with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.