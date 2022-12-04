Why was Lewandowski penalty retaken in Poland vs France FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski’s penalty, which was saved by French keeper Hugo Lloris, was retaken during the Round of 16 match between both sides on Sunday.

The penalty, which was awarded in the injury time, was awarded following a handball by Dayot Upamecano.

Lloris picked the right side and dived in time to stop Lewandowski’s first effort from the spot kick. But the referee asked the penalty to be taken after he spotted Lloris to have come off the goal-line before the Barcelona striker launched the penalty.

Lewandowski got a second chance and he converted in the second opportunity to give his side a consolation goal. France was cruising with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

