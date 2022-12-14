Lionel Messi said the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia inspired Argentina’s resurgence in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina, in its opening game in this World Cup, was stunned by Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia 1-2 to the astonishment of a great team that would, over a month, reorganise and fine-tune its game to reach the final, with a clinical 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinal.

“I would say that the first match was a hard blow for all of us because we had been unbeaten in 36 matches,” said the 35-year-old striker.

But Messi said Argentina, as a team, was confident of making the final even after that heart-breaking defeat.

“Internally we were confident that we would make it because we know what we are capable of as a squad. We lost in the first match due to fine details but it helped us to be stronger,” he added.

The unexpected defeat alerted the squad, and it proved how strong it was in Argentina’s next matches. Since that match, Argentina beat Poland and Mexico in the group stage, Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia in the knockouts to each its second final in eight years.

Also Read | Argentina qualifies for FIFA World Cup final after 3-0 win against Croatia in semis

“To start in such a way in a World Cup was a blow, we did not think we would lose to Saudi Arabia. It was an acid test for this whole squad but this squad proved how strong we are,” added Messi before pointing out, “This is a mental load because we knew things would be more complicated for us. We managed to win five finals and I hope it will be this way for the final game.”

Argentina, on Tuesday, beat Croatia 3-0, with Messi scoring from a penalty kick and coming up with two assists to help Julian Alvarez score a brace. Argentina will face the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal in the final on December 18.