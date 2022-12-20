Watch: Messi fans in Kerala install Argentine great’s cutout in Arabian sea

Fans in Kerala gave another example of their passion for football by installing a cutout of Argentine great Lionel Messi 100 feet deep in the Arabian sea. Before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, fan clubs in Kerala hit the headlines, putting up giant cutouts of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr in the state’s Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district.

A four metres high cutout of Messi, who scored a goal and an assist in the final against France, was installed by Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure divers.

The cutout was placed among the coral reefs and rock formations around the Wall of Wonder, bordering the Arabian Ocean’s deep sea.

A vlogger named Mohammed Swadikh took to Twitter and posted a video of the moment.

Messi was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scoring six goals and registering three assists as Argentina beat France to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.