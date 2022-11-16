News

Messi eager to enjoy World Cup, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Argentina is looking to win its third world title and first since 1986 and Paris St Germain forward Messi will be expected to play a key role in its campaign.

Reuters
16 November, 2022 12:16 IST
(FILE) Lionel Messi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

(FILE) Lionel Messi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is relishing the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday as he prepares the team for their warm-up clash with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

“I see him as always... eager to enjoy the World Cup,” Scaloni told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“He knows how to play wearing this jersey. He’s enjoying his team mates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”

Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for the tournament in Qatar and Scaloni said it would be difficult to replace him.

“Football-wise there’s no similar player in the team,” Scaloni said. “But it’ll depend on what each match requires.”

Scaloni said Marcos Acuna will be assessed ahead of the game against the UAE as he is carrying a calf problem.

The friendly will be Argentina’s last test before its World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22.

Scaloni’s men also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

