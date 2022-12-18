Messi ends World Cup career with maiden trophy

Lionel Messi won his maiden World Cup title in his last game as Argentina beat France 4-2 after a penalty shootout.

The score was level 3-3 after the end of extra time before the South Americans prevented France from becoming the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

Messi ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists. Over the course of this tournament, Messi became the first player to assist in five World Cups.

He also bettered Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 goals to become the leading scorer in La Albiceleste’s history.

The Qatar World Cup was third in Argentina’s history. It had won two in 1978 and 1986 under Diego Maradona. Lionel Messi had come close to winning in 2014 but La Albiceleste lost the final 0-1 to Germany.

The only similarity from Messi’s 2014 campaign in Qatar was his Golden Ball award for Player of the Tournament award. He became the first player to win two World Cup Golden Balls.

More to follow..