Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament, when he scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

The PSG forward converted from the post in the 34th minute, scoring his third penalty goal in this edition of the tournament.

With the goal, his tally in World Cups rose to 11 in 25 games, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who he had got level with, after scoring from the spot against Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old was already the highest goal scorer for Argentina and added the 96th goal to his tally, with this goal being his first goal in a World Cup semifinal.

Messi’s goals began with Argentina’s first match in the World Cup, when he converted the penalty against Saudi Arabia in the 10th minute.

Since then, he has scored a stunner against Mexico from outside the box and another against Australia, giving Argentina the lead in both the cases.

More to follow.