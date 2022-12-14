News

Messi becomes highest goal scorer for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup after penalty strike vs Croatia

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament, when he scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 01:03 IST
14 December, 2022 01:03 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Rodrigo De Paul, left, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Rodrigo De Paul, left, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament, when he scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament, when he scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

The PSG forward converted from the post in the 34th minute, scoring his third penalty goal in this edition of the tournament.

With the goal, his tally in World Cups rose to 11 in 25 games, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who he had got level with, after scoring from the spot against Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old was already the highest goal scorer for Argentina and added the 96th goal to his tally, with this goal being his first goal in a World Cup semifinal.

Messi’s goals began with Argentina’s first match in the World Cup, when he converted the penalty against Saudi Arabia in the 10th minute.

Since then, he has scored a stunner against Mexico from outside the box and another against Australia, giving Argentina the lead in both the cases.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us