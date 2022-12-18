News

Messi becomes highest goalscorer for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup after penalty strike against France

Lionel Messi scored the 11 the goal for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona’s goal tally of 10 goals, becoming the highest goalscorer for his country in the tournament.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 20:57 IST
18 December, 2022 20:57 IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored the 11 the goal for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona’s goal tally of 10 goals, becoming the highest goalscorer for his country in the tournament.

Lionel Messi scored the 11th goal for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona’s goal tally of 10 goals, becoming the highest goalscorer for his country in the tournament.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us