Messi becomes highest goalscorer for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup after penalty strike against France

Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored the 11th goal for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Maradona's goal tally of 10 goals, becoming the highest goalscorer for his country in the tournament.