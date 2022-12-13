News

Qatar 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: Messi levels Matthaus as player with highest FIFA World Cup appearances

After securing a place in the semifinals, following a win in penalties against Netherlands, Messi started in his 1002nd match against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
13 December, 2022 23:15 IST
13 December, 2022 23:15 IST
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After securing a place in the semifinals, following a win in penalties against Netherlands, Messi started in his 1002nd match against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi got level with Lothar Matthaus as the player with most appearances in the FIFA World Cup, with both footballers level at 25 caps each in the tournament.

After securing a place in the semifinals, following a win in penalties against Netherlands, Messi started in his 1002nd match against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has had a very good tournament so far, with Messi having four goals and two assists, including stunning long-ranger against Mexico.

He also became the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament.

RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES

After a heart-breaking loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, Messi is still looking for his first World Cup and is level on World Cup goals with Gabriel Batistuta, with the forward having 10 goals each.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us