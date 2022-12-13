Qatar 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: Messi levels Matthaus as player with highest FIFA World Cup appearances

Lionel Messi got level with Lothar Matthaus as the player with most appearances in the FIFA World Cup, with both footballers level at 25 caps each in the tournament.

After securing a place in the semifinals, following a win in penalties against Netherlands, Messi started in his 1002nd match against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has had a very good tournament so far, with Messi having four goals and two assists, including stunning long-ranger against Mexico.

He also became the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament.

RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES

After a heart-breaking loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, Messi is still looking for his first World Cup and is level on World Cup goals with Gabriel Batistuta, with the forward having 10 goals each.

More to follow.