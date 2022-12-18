News

World Cup final: Messi becomes all-time record holder for most games in WC, starts in Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi became the all-time record holder for most games played at the World Cup, starting for Argentina in the World Cup final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 19:18 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The 35-year-old surpassed Lothar Matthaus in the number of matches played in the tournament, with the German World Cup winner previously having the record with 25 matches.

Against France, Messi will be playing his 26th match in a tournament where he has had a phenomenal performance, scoring five goals and assisting further three.

