Lionel Messi became the all-time record holder for most games played at the World Cup, starting for Argentina in the World Cup final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The 35-year-old surpassed Lothar Matthaus in the number of matches played in the tournament, with the German World Cup winner previously having the record with 25 matches.

Against France, Messi will be playing his 26th match in a tournament where he has had a phenomenal performance, scoring five goals and assisting further three.

More to follow.